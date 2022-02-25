Funmi Ogun's nomination as the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate in Ekiti state has been rejected

The Senator Iyorcha Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) rejected her nomination following an agreement with the factions

Ogun, a close ally of Ayo Fayose, was the Ekiti state commissioner for works during the former governor second term

The nomination of former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s ally, Funmi Ogun, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s deputy governorship candidate in the Ekiti state gubernatorial election has been rejected.

The Nation reports that the national leadership of the opposition were not in support of her nomination because it contravened the agreement PDP reached with Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

PDP has rejected the nomination of Funmi Ogun as the deputy governorship candidate in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @tessyogun

Source: Twitter

The Senator Iyorcha Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) had reached a compromise with the two factions before the primary election.

It was gathered that the faction that produced the governorship candidate would concede the deputy governorship slot to the other camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fayose's ally rejects nomination as PDP governor's running mate

However, in another report by The Punch, the former commissioner for works in Ekiti state rejected her nomination as the party's deputy governorship candidate.

According to her, the rejection was to avoid any clash with the party’s national leadership following its refusal to act on her nomination for the position by party stakeholders.

Ogun, who is the PDP state secretary conveyed the rejection of the nomination in a letter dated Thursday, February 24.

Fayose’s anointed candidate Bisi Kolawole wins Ekiti PDP governorship primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bisi Kolawole was elected as the candidate of the PDP in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state. The primary election took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, January 26.

Kolawole edged out Segun Oni, an ex-governor, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state to emerge the PDP's flagbearer.

Kolawole had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election.

Ex-governor Segun Oni Dumps PDP

A former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, had reportedly withdrawn his membership of the PDP.

The director of media and publicity of Segun Oni Movement, Adebayo Jackson, confirmed the development in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Saturday, February 5.

Oni came second in the governorship primaries of the opposition PDP ahead of the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti state.

Source: Legit.ng