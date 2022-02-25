Dr. Bukola Saraki on Thursday, February 24, met with some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kadnuna state

Kaduna - Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has furthered his consultation train to Kaduna state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Saraki on Thursday, February 24, met with some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek their support for his presidential ambition, Leadership reports.

Dr Bukola Saraki met with former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and other PDP bigwigs over his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Kwara state governor was represented on the consultation tour by Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, the chairman, contact and mobilisation committee of Abubakar Bukola Saraki for 2023 presidency.

Hagher and other members of the committee met with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, and former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi.

Other stakeholders of the PDP include former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero and executive members of the Kaduna state chapter of PDP.

In another report by The Punch, Professor Hagher, a Second Republic senator noted that if Saraki is voted into power, he would ensure a heathy nation, adding that Nigerians are sick and tired of APC.

Hagher, addressing PDP members at the State Secretariat of the party, lamented Nigeria as a country was sick and needed a person such as Saraki, a medical doctor, to heal her if voted as the president next year.

According to him, presidency under Saraki would be a double blessing for the country for the fact that he is energetic and ready to listen to the yearnings of the citizens.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida backed the presidential ambition of Saraki.

General Babangida expressed his support for Saraki when a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) National Campaign Advocacy Council visited him at his Minna Hill top residence on Wednesday, February 2.

IBB was cited as saying Saraki knows Nigeria well and should lead the country for maximum results.

Source: Legit.ng