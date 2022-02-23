The immediate-past commissioner for foreign affairs in Imo state, Fabian Ihekweme, has resigned his membership of the APC

Ihekweme defected to the PDP and officially received at an event organised by the opposition party in Owerrri

Charles Ezekwem, a former chairman of the PDP, who had joined the APC also returned to his former party alongside his supporters

Owerri, Imo state - Fabian Ihekweme, the immediate-past commissioner for foreign affairs under the Hope Uzodimma-led administration, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection was announced on Wednesday, February 23, at the Kanu Nwankwo stadium in Owerri, Imo state capital, The Punch reported.

The defection of Fabian Ihekweme, the immediate-past commissioner for foreign affairs in Imo, from APC to the PDP was announced on Wednesday. Photo credit: Imo State New Media

Legit.ng gathers that the Imo state chapter of the PDP had organised a reception to welcome home the national secretary of the party, Samdaddy Anyanwu, alongside the national leadership led by Iyorchia Ayu.

Charles Ezekwem, a former chairman of the PDP, who had defected to the APC also returned to his former party and was received officially alongside his supporters, Vanguard also reported.

Uzodimma to Imo APC stakeholders: We’ve returned the party back to the people

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Uzodimma assured stakeholders of the APC in Imo state of returning the ruling party back to the people.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance on Monday, February 21 during the meeting held at the state party secretariat in Owerri.

He said the gospel of the ruling party will be marketed based on his government’s actions and drawn from the accomplishments of its shared prosperity mandate. The governor expressed delight that the government rose to the leadership and developmental challenges and is working assiduously to address them.

Former APC legal adviser explains why party is set To experience doom

In another report, a former national legal adviser for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, on Wednesday, February 23, said that the party would soon implode.

Banire made the declaration during an interview with a Lagos-based Radionow.

Speaking during the interview, the former legal adviser to the party said that the weak foundation of the party is its greatest unmaking.

