President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, February 24, arrived in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital city on a two-day working visit.

The president was in the state where he will commission a number of projects executed by the Nasarawa state government led by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

A video posted on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to the president on broadcast media showed Nigeria's number one man arriving in the city amid Flavour's song, Level.

Buhari would be commissioning the state's airport among many other projects Photo: Stella Sabbastine

Source: Facebook

The video that was seen by Legit.ng showed the who came in helicopter 5N-FG2 arrived about 10 am at the Nasarawa State airport, Lafia.

On the ground to receive President Buhari are Governor Sule, the governors of Kogi and Kebbi states, Yahaya Bello and Atiku Bagudu respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also present is the deputy governor of Benue state among others.

Some of the projects to be commissioned are the new Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, building and a mini power transmission station.

Buhari reportedly endorses former northern governor as APC chairman ahead of convention

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa state, is allegedly President Buhari's choice to emerge as APC's national chairman.

Anonymous sources said the president told the APC governors at a meeting at the State House on Tuesday, February 22.

Some of the major aspirants contesting for the APC chairmanship seat have reacted to the choice of the president.

APC Convention: Southeast aspirants reject deputy national chairman position

Meanwhile, Some of the aspirants to the national offices of the APC from the southeast region have rejected the position of the deputy national chairman.

The zone on Wednesday, February 23, insisted that the position of the national secretary should be zoned to the southeast region instead.

Batos Nwadike, one of the aspirants to the position of the national secretary made this position known to newsmen in Owerri.

Source: Legit.ng