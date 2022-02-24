There are allegations that Godwin Emefiele of the CBN has been asked to resign by a cabal in President Buhari's government

Claims are also rife that Emefiele has bought about three jets for his alleged presidential campaign

However, Emefiele in a tweet on Wednesday, February 23, described the claims as nothing but fake news

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reacted to unconfirmed claims that he recently bought jets for his alleged 2023 presidential campaign.

In a tweet from a Twitter account which he opened on Wednesday, February 23, Emefiele described the entire report as "fake news".

The CBN boss said the reports are fake news (Photo: Central Bank of Nigeria)

Source: Facebook

One of the claims is that the CBN governor has been asked to vacate his position at the apex bank by a cabal in the presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Moreover, the CBN boss who spoke with some concerned persons known as 'Friends of Emefiele' was quoted to have said he has left the matter in God's hands.

On their part, these supposed friends of Emefiele noted that it is in the place of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in a democratically accepted way that will make for the peace and development of Nigeria.

They explained in a signed statement seen by The Cable:

“Mr. Emefiele told us that he believes it’s the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in line with global best practices for good governance for the continuing peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria. As such, he will play his part to stabilise the economy for an orderly transition.

“And given that it’s God that anoints leaders, he will leave his faith (sic) firmly in the hands of God.”

House of Reps move to arrest Emefiele thwarted

In another report, Emefiele escaped being arrested by Joint Committee on Customs and & Excise, Banking and Currency on Tuesday, February 22, over his refusal to appear before it.

The House members clashed when the chairman of the Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide, had asked that a warrant of arrest be issued on the CBN governor for not answering summons by the Joint Committee.

On January 27, 2022, the House had asked the CBN helmsman to stop the e-evaluation and invoicing policy recently introduced in the import and export lines. It warned that the policy will make Customs lose revenue.

Source: Legit.ng