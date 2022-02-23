Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN escaped being arrested by members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, for not appearing before it

The House had asked the CBN governor to come and explain to them why he refused to suspend the e-invoicing policy by CBN

There was confusion as a warrant of arrest was issued on the governor for refusing summons by the committee

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, escaped being arrested by Joint Committee on Customs and & Excise, Banking and Currency on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, over his refusal to appear before it.

The House members clashed when the Chairman of the Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide had asked that a warrant of arrest be issued on the CBN governor for not answering summons by the Joint Committee.

Calls to scrap e-invoicing by CBN ignored

On January 27, 2022, the House had asked the CBN helmsman to stop the e-evaluation and invoicing policy recently introduced in the import and export lines. It warned that the policy will make Customs lose revenue.

Emefiele was meant to appear before the committee to explain the significance of the policy to Customs’ 2022 revenue target.

The decision was based on Abejide’s motion which asks the CBN to suspend the enforcement of the new guidelines on the introduction of the policy.

What the reps say about the e-invoicing

According to The Punch, Abejide had called the policy hurried and haphazard and may lead to policy summersault and therefore, requires a longer time period before implementation.

In adopting the motion, the reps asked the CBN to stop the policy immediately until it is able to work out its effectiveness including seaports, airports and border stations.

During the investigative hearing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Abejide conveyed his displeasure over the absence of Emefiele and said members could no longer stomach the incessant neglect of his summons by the reps and asked that a warrant of arrest be issued on him.

The motion threw the committee into confusion as some opposed the warrant of arrest. The reps immediately went into a closed-door session and resolved to shelve the warrant and give the CBN governor some time to appear before it.

CBN silent over IMF comment on eNaira as rumour swirls about Emefiele’s presidential ambition

Legit.ng has reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria is tight-lipped over the report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Nigeria’s nascent digital currency may suffer infant mortality due to serious loopholes around it.

In a report by the global monetary fund, the IMF has warned that the eNaira is unstable and could be exploited by cybercriminals and used for terrorism financing.

Two calls, an SMS and a WhatsApp message by Legit.ng to CBN’s director of Communications, Osita Nwanisiobi seeking further comments on the IMF’s reports did not elicit any response.

