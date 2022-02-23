The attacks by gunmen do not only heighten fear in the minds of citizens but also questions the efforts of security operatives

The latest invasion by gunmen in Enugu state, during the LGA exercise, has led to the death of five persons

Meanwhile, the armed men also destroyed election materials in some polling units while ordering voters to go back home, insisting the election would not hold

No fewer than five persons were feared killed when gunmen attacked two polling units during the Local Government election in Enugu State, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that the gunmen invaded the polling units at Obeagu ward III in Enugu South Local Government Area and another polling unit at Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The armed men disrupted the exercise by destroying electoral materials after chasing away voters.

Breaking: Gunmen Launch Deadly Attack at Enugu Polling Units, Kill 5 Voters, Destroy Election Materials. Photo credit: Enugu North Local Government Area



The ordeal

Apart from those killed, some persons sustained injuries while vehicles were set ablaze.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, said the gunmen were heard shouting that they had warned that there should no longer be elections in any part of the South East.

Others were attacked

The news crew of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) was also attacked at Obeagu.

The media team comprised a driver, cameraman and three correspondents, including a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Two ESBS reporters – Chiamaka Ezeaputa and Chigozie Alex-Nwafor – alongside the driver, Ebuka Collins Ogbozor, escaped.

Others fled

A staffer of NAN, who did not want to be mentioned, confirmed that one of their staff was involved in the incident, which he described as “very volatile and unfortunate”.

Footages of vehicles burning in different spots within a compound that looked like a polling station, are currently in circulation.

Materials destroyed

Also, broken plastic chairs and tables as well as papers believed to be for the election littered the ground.

A male victim wearing a T-shirt and a shot was see bleeding profusely. It seems the attackers shot him as some in the background were heard asking the victim to calm down as they were making arrangements to rush him to a hospital at Agbani.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe is yet to confirm the development.

