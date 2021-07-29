The Zamfara state House of Assembly has summoned the deputy governor Mahdi Aliyu to appear before it to shed more light on the issue

Aliyu's refusal to join his boss, Governor Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pitched him against the state lawmakers

The deputy governor, however, said that he would not appear before the House since he had sued the lawmakers

Gusau, Zamfara - Mahdi Aliyu, the deputy governor of Zamfara, has declared that he would not honour the summon by the state House of Assembly because he has taken the lawmakers to court.

Premium Times reports that the lawmakers gave Aliyu a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it to defend himself against an allegation of misconduct.

Zamfara deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu, said he would not appear before the state lawmakers.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the lawmakers accused Aliyu of a lack of empathy for the people of Zamfara for holding a political rally on July 10, after killings by bandits in the Maradun LGA area of the state.

Zamfara House of Assembly summon deputy governor Aliyu

They summoned him to explain his action, a development widely interpreted as a step towards impeaching the deputy governor.

TVC News also reports that Mahdi, in a letter dated Thursday, July 29, he sent to the Assembly, said he would not appear before the lawmakers until his case in court is decided.

He said:

“In this pending case, the office of the speaker of this honourable house is a party. Further, there is an order for maintenance of the status quo made by the court on 19th July. While I am willing to and ready to honour the invitation, sadly, I am constrained by pending suit, and its attendant order."

The report said that after acknowledging receipt of the letter on Thursday, July 29, the House directed its legal department to analyse it and the court papers.

PDP deputy governor raises alarm over impeachment plans against him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the impeachment plans against Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the deputy governor of Zamfara state, seems to be ongoing despite a court order restraining the state House of Assembly.

It was reported that Gusau on Thursday, July 29, while speaking to newsmen said that the proceeding against him is indecorous and unlawful.

The deputy governor said the action by the speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly and members of the chamber constitutes disobedience to the court order and will be tantamount to a flagrant breach of law.

In another report, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, warned his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu not to dare him.

Matawalle gave the warning on Saturday, July 17, when reacting to a political rally that the deputy governor held to reaffirm his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Zamfara governor said it was disrespectful for Aliyu to have held the rally without permission, bearing in mind the current security situation in the state.

