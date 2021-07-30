The back and forth between the Zamfara House of Assembly and the state's deputy governor is still ongoing

The lawmakers are insisting the deputy governor appears before them to answer some pertinent questions

The deputy governor, on his part, is relying on a court order from Abuja asking all parties in the political dispute to maintain the status quo

Gusau - The Zamfara House of Assembly has denied that it plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Television Continental reports that the lawmakers said they only want the deputy governor to appear before the House and answer some questions.

The lawmakers are, however, accusing the Gusau of official misconduct and organizing a political rally when the state was mourning the death of fifty-six persons killed by armed bandits in Maradun local government area of the state.

The deputy governor had earlier shunned the invitation but has now expressed willingness to honour the invitation as soon as a court order barring the House from inviting him, allows him.

PM News reports that Gusau decried prevalent plans to impeach him despite the court order for his impeachment plans to be stopped.

He said the action of the state House of Assembly constitutes disobedience to the court order and will be tantamount to a flagrant breach of law.

He noted that the order was granted by the court and that the Judge directed that the status quo is maintained, adding that the lawmakers are hell-bent on going ahead with their plans.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order restraining the Zamfara state House of Assembly from impeaching the deputy governor.

The court issued the order on Monday, July 19, after granting an ex parte motion filed by a lawyer, Ogwu James Onoja, on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As part of the order, Justice Obiora Egwuatu also retrained the governor of Zamfara state and the chief judge of the state from holding proceedings relating to any planned impeachment of Gusau.

Recall that the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, recently warned his deputy not to dare him.

Matawalle gave the warning on Saturday, July 17, when reacting to a political rally the deputy governor held to reaffirm his membership of the PDP.

The Zamfara governor said it was disrespectful for Aliyu to have held the rally without permission, bearing in mind the current security situation in the state.

