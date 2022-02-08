The PDP aspirant in Osun state, Sen. Ademola Adeleke has made public reasons why he left the party's reconciliation meeting ahead of the 2022 elections

Adeleke disclosed that he was feeling uncomfortable with the direction of the meeting, noted that he accepted the resolutions made at the meeting

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the PDP recently created a committee to resolve all issues ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state

Senator Ademola Adeleke, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, revealed he didn’t walk out of peace and reconciliation meeting on Monday, February 7, in Okuku.

The meeting was hosted by a former governor in the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

PM News reports that Adele made the clarification following allegations that he stormed out of the peace meeting when he was feeling uncomfortable with the direction of the meeting.

Senator Ademola Adeleke has reportedly walked out of the peace meeting convened by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Photo credit: PDP Governors In Action

Source: Facebook

Adeleke said that he only left the meeting to attend to an urgent family matter.

In a statement by his Campaign Organisation, the aspirant said that he accepted the resolutions made at the meeting.

According to him, the meeting is fruitful with commendable resolutions and conclusions.

Adeleke said:

“I commend our leaders for the successful outcomes of the meeting. I associate myself with the resolutions reached.

“PDP is now one big united family in Osun State. I accepted the resolutions reached, though I left afterwards to attend to urgent family matters.

“We urge PDP members to sustain the peace efforts and avoid spreading rumours that may derail the successful conclusion of the ongoing reconciliation moves."

The INEC had fixed July 16 for the governorship election in the state.

