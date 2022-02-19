Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has declared that Nigeria needs a competent hand to take over from Buhari in 2023

The group said that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is perfectly fit to be Nigeria's president

According to the group, Emeifile's professional intervention had helped the country to come out of recession

The Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN) has come under fire from the Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) for calling on the National Assembly to probe the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The PFN had reportedly alleged that Emefiele was consulting to contest for president and advised him to resign from his appointment.

Arewa Network has explained why Nigeria should become president. Credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that the group also alleged that Emefiele had used CBN's intervention funds to service his political associates and for his 2023 presidential ambition.

But in a sharp and prompt reaction, NEN secretary-general, Suleiman Abbah described PFN as an obscure, fringe group commissioned by politicians with dubious agenda to tarnish the reputation of the CBN governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NEN said:

"We remember that PFN assumed embarrassing notoriety when it shamelessly made similar spurious allegations against NIRSAL which they blatantly fail to substantiate.

"This too is just another sponsored attempt to distract Mr. Emefile from his dedicated service for the country through diligent execution of meaningful intervention programmes he personally initiated. With so much media privileges affordable in a democracy, it is not uncommon for such fraudulent contraptions as the PFN to take advantage of the moment to do unpopular things.

"Ignorant and envious groups like this one can be tolerated if they attempt to downplay the significance of the successes recorded by Mr. Emefile around national economic turnaround and particularly seeing the economy through two recessions within two years which is unprecedented globally."

Nigeria needs competent hand to take over from Buhari in 2023

The group noted that President Buhari’s lot is to assemble the Nigerians to advise him and take forward his vision, adding that he would need people who would convey his concerns and compassion and bring comfort to millions who suffer in an economy under recession; and people who would combine his personal integrity with competence and commitment.

NEN added, however, that discerning Nigerians are not wrong when they see President Buhari’s image and vision being adequately served by the quality and competence of people like Emeifile, assembled to work with him and see the nation through this difficult period.

The group said:

"With Emeifile's professional intervention and selfless commitment, President Buhari’s administration has done extremely well in managing the recession, in the all-important fight against corruption within the laws of the land, and in rebuilding a nation united around the values of justice and honest enterprise are not his enemies."

CBN governor Emefiele reveals position on presidential bid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the CBN governor Emefiele said that it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to map out his succession plan.

It was reported that Emefiele made this assertion in response to calls for him to throw his hat in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election.

The CBN governor spoke when a ‘group of his friends’, tagged ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’, visited him to discuss the controversy over his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng