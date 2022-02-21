Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress is having serious challenges over their forthcoming national convention

The party's issues stemmed from the move to choose its next national working committee members through consensus

Meanwhile, a top source in the presidency disclosed that the Buhari would meet the APC governors on Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress governors and the President Muhammadu Buhari will this week pick a new date for APC national convention, which was earlier slated for February 26.

The APC, which had invited the Independent National Electoral Commission to monitor its convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, has failed to sell forms to any aspirant with less than six days to go.

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress is having serious challenges over their forthcoming national convention. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

This came to the fore on Sunday as the party was battling to resolve crisis caused by its move to choose its next national working committee members through consensus.

Also on Sunday, a top source in the Presidency disclosed that the President would meet the APC governors on Tuesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The source, who spoke anonymously, said, “The meeting is holding on Tuesday. That’s the plan for now.”

The party, which has been shifting its convention since December 2020, is set to postpone it for the fourth time following the inability of the 22 APC governors to agree on issues involving zoning and the mode of election.

While the initial plan was to zone the chairmanship seat to the North-Central and let those qualified to slug it out, there are now plans to endorse one individual who will be unanimously affirmed by delegates to the convention on the instruction of the governors. However, the governors are looking to Buhari for direction on who to endorse, a move the President has failed to make.

A chairmanship aspirant, Sunny Moniedafe, lamented that the party was planning on postponing the convention yet again.

Moniedafe said that he had already booked hotel rooms and flights for his friends and supporters that would be coming into Abuja for the convention.

Moniedafe stated, “Honestly speaking, I am disappointed with the situation. These things could have been handled differently. Everyone knows that we have just six days left so it is nearly impossible, definitely, this convention will not hold on February 26 and this could have been avoided.

“There is nothing wrong in telling us early enough that the convention would not hold. Personally, I have been waiting for this convention for the last 20 months. I started (campaigning) in June 2020. I was thinking they would do it in December 2020 but they moved it and I continued. In June 2021, they shifted it again but I continued. It has been traumatic for me and Nigerians. This is unfair.

“They should let us know on time whether they will be holding the convention on the 26th or not because people are coming from all over. Tickets have been bought. Let them tell us on time so we can reschedule. I have also reserved hotel rooms. Let us know so we can rebook the rooms.”

He said some persons in the party were trying to play God, adding that this would not augur well for the APC. Moniedafe, however, refused to reveal the identities of those he accused.

APC convention: Apprehension as Buhari is yet to make public his choice candidate for national chairman

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to be apprehensive about would be President Buhari choice candidate for the party's national chairmanship position.

Key members of the party also seem to be torn by many contributing factors to the crisis rocking the APC.

For others, should the president make his choice candidate public, the crisis among some party members could be resolved.

APC national convention: Finally, aspirant reveals what he said about Senator Adamu’s report

In another report, an aspirant for the position of the national youth leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Barr. Maxwell Gowon, has disassociated himself from comments credited to him in some sections of the media, that he faulted the Senator Abdullahi Adamu reconciliation committee's report.

Gowon, who is also the chairman of Northern Aspirants Forum for the February 26 national convention of APC, stated on Sunday, February 20, in his reaction through a statement, that he knew nothing about the said media report, which carries a different name as Maxwell Yakubu Gowon.

Source: Legit.ng