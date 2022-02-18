28-year-old man, Adamu Ahmadu, has lost his life after he was tortured to death by three friends over a phone

Four men have been arraigned before a Yola Chief Magistrate’s Court over the death of a 28-year-old man, Adamu Ahmadu, who was wrongly accused of stealing a phone.

Ahmadu, who was the son of a security guard working with the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation, Yola, was accused by Hamidu Umar, the son of the deposed ward head of Damare, Yola South Local Government Area, of stealing his mobile phone on January 22, 2022.

Four men have been arraigned before a Yola Chief Magistrate's Court over the death of a 28-year-old man.

Though the deceased denied the allegation, Umar reportedly insisted he produce the phone.

It was learnt that the 55-year-old and three others resorted to torture to force out a confession from the victim.

The other three defendants were identified as Sholle Manas, Faisal and Nahau.

Umar, assisted by Faisal and Nahau, allegedly took the victim to an uncompleted building around 5.30pm and tortured him with wood and broken blocks.

Ahmadu was said to have sustained fractures in his two hands, among other injuries, which resulted in his death.

During their re-arraignment on February 15, 2022, Umar maintained his not guilty plea, while the second defendant, Manas, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea.

Manas told the court while pleading guilty that he met the first defendant and the two others beating the deceased, adding that he was instructed by Umar to join them in beating Ahmadu.

Source: Legit.ng