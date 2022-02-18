President Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s designation as vaccine-manufacturing base

President Buhari has revealed his happiness over the designation of Nigeria as a manufacturing bases for the COVID-19 vaccine

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Brussels, Belgium, welcomed the designation of Nigeria as one of the six countries in Africa designated as manufacturing bases for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Buhari also called for collaboration to address the effects of the pandemic.

Shehu said Buhari spoke at the Roundtable Om Health Systems And. Vaccine Production at the ongoing 6th Europe-Africa Summit.

The president said: “I am delighted to receive the news of the selection of Nigeria among recipients of MRNA Vaccine technology transfer.

”We shall ensure the best use is made of the opportunity. Nigeria also offers to host the Bio-manufacturing Training hub proposed by World Health Organization (WHO).

”We commit to providing support to make the hub functional in the shortest possible time.

”Accordingly, we are prioritising the manufacture of vaccines on the African continent and in the sharing and transfer of technology and intellectual property rights.

”We call on the EU to support the WTO towards the conclusion of negotiations on intellectual property rights’ waiver to ensure that the manufacturing of vaccines can start early in Africa.”

While commending the efforts of the foreign partners in making the COVID-19 vaccine available, he urged them to do more as less than 10 per cent of the African population had gotten the jab.

He stressed that this situation could negatively affect Africa’s developmental projections.

“We commend the efforts and support of Team Europe for the substantial contribution to the COVAX facility and the EU contribution for Vaccination rollout campaign in Africa.

”But currently, less than 10 per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, compared to more than 60 per cent total vaccinations in the EU, as at the end of 2021.

“Regrettably, millions of African citizens are yet to receive their first dose of vaccination jabs, while their counterparts in Europe and other parts of the world are bracing up for their third booster shots.

”When eventually, Africa received about 700 million doses of vaccines before the end of 2021 under the COVAX Facility, it represented a considerable shortfall for a population of 1.383 billion.

Source: Legit.ng