No fewer than six African countries would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director-general of World Health Organisation made the announcement on Friday, February 18

According to the health organisation, the African countries include Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that six African countries would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce their own COVID-19 vaccines.

Legit.ng gathered that the director-general of the health organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, announced this on Friday, February 18, at the European Union - African Union summit in Brussels.

In a statement made available on its website, WHO said Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia have been selected as the first recipients of technology from its global mRNA vaccine hub.

The mRNA is the advanced technology used by companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for their COVID-19 shots.

According to Ghebreyesus, they were selected from the organisation’s global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure the African continent can make its own jabs to fight COVID and other diseases.

Ghebreyesus advised world leaders to shun what he described as the “politics of populism and self-interest”.

The WHO DG assured that the global body would continue to support countries towards building strong health systems.

