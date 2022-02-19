President Muhammadu Buhari is on his way to Nigeria after his trip to Belgium for the sixth EU-AU summit.

The news of President Buhari's return trip was announced on Facebook by one of his media aides, Buhari Sallau.

Buhari about to board a plane en route to Abuja (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Sallau said on Saturday, February 19:

"President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abelag/Luxaviation Airport in Brussels for Abuja at the end of the 6th African Union-European Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium."

This is good: President Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s designation as a vaccine-manufacturing base

Earlier, Buhari on Friday in Brussels, Belgium, welcomed the designation of Nigeria as one of the six countries in Africa designated as manufacturing bases for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Buhari also called for collaboration to address the effects of the pandemic.

Shehu said Buhari spoke at the Roundtable Om Health Systems And Vaccine Production at the ongoing 6th Europe-Africa Summit.

The president said:

“I am delighted to receive the news of the selection of Nigeria among recipients of MRNA Vaccine technology transfer.

”We shall ensure the best use is made of the opportunity. Nigeria also offers to host the Bio-manufacturing Training hub proposed by World Health Organization (WHO).

”We commit to providing support to make the hub functional in the shortest possible time.

”Accordingly, we are prioritising the manufacture of vaccines on the African continent and in the sharing and transfer of technology and intellectual property rights.

”We call on the EU to support the WTO towards the conclusion of negotiations on intellectual property rights’ waiver to ensure that the manufacturing of vaccines can start early in Africa.”

While commending the efforts of the foreign partners in making the COVID-19 vaccine available, he urged them to do more as less than 10 percent of the African population had gotten the jab.

He stressed that this situation could negatively affect Africa’s developmental projections.

His words:

“We commend the efforts and support of Team Europe for the substantial contribution to the COVAX facility and the EU contribution for Vaccination rollout campaign in Africa.

”But currently, less than 10 per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, compared to more than 60 per cent total vaccinations in the EU, as at the end of 2021."

