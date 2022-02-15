The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to its victory at the just concluded Federal Capital Territory Council elections

The opposition in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the win as a sign of victory for the 2023 general elections

PDP noted that its victory in three strategic Abuja Area Councils was a clear demonstration of the determination by Nigerians to return the party to power

Nigeria's major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party says its sweeping victory in the three strategic Abuja Area Councils is a clear demonstration of the determination by Nigerians to return PDP to power in 2023.

The national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba made this known in a statement shared on the party's official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 15.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its victory in FCT Council Polls signals triumph in 2023.

Source: Original

Legit.ng gathered that PDP secured wins in the 2022 Federal Capital Territory Council elections held on Saturday, February 12, in Abuja Municipal, Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

Ologunagba noted that the three area councils are melting pots of Nigerians from all sections across the nation irrespective of political, ethnic, cultural, religious, class, professional or age affiliations.

The party spokesman went on to note that the rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the three area councils represents the aspiration of Nigerians in the national consensus to do away with the party APC and return the PDP to power at the center in 2023.

Official figures show that the PDP won more councillorship seats, leading the APC with cumulative 44 councillorship seats as against APC’s 18 seats.

