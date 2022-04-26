Preparations for the APC primaries are becoming a reality as some aspirants have begun to obtain their nomination forms

President Muhammadu Buhari's aide Senator Ita Enang recently joined that list with the announcement of his APC governorship form for Akwa Ibom state

Senator Enang will be looking toward succeeding the incumbent, Governor Emmanuel Udom whose tenure will be over in a couple of months

The senior special assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has announced the purchase of the N50 million APC governorship nomination form ahead of the party primaries in May.

Legit.ng reports that the 59-year-old made the announcement via his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 26.

Senator Ita Enang via his social media page announced the purchase of his N50million gubernatorial nomination form. Photo Credit: (Senator Ita Enang)

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Dear Progressives, Leaders, and delegates, I have, at about 9.30 am this morning paid into APC designated Account the sum of N50 million (Fifty Million Naira) being the amount for the Governorship Nomination form (N40m) and Expression of interest form (10m) to purchase the Party's Form for AKWA IBOM STATE Governorship Nomination race.

"Praying for HIS GRACE to see us through the entire journey of faith. With God, and you all, WE MOVE."

Senator Enang's political career

The Former lawmaker will be looking to succeed Governor Emmanuel Udom as the number one citizen of Akwa Ibom state.

Senator Enang had previously served as lawmaker in the green chamber representing the Itu and Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State between 1999 to 2011.

He later elevated to the red chamber as a serving senator representing the Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District (Uyo) from 2011 to 2015.

2023 presidency: Akpabio reacts as northern group asks him to contest

In another development, the minister of Niger Delta and former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio has been asked to contest for the presidency.

Akpabio himself disclosed the information via a social media post as he received delegates of the Arewa Concerned Citizens for Development who presented him with an award of Excellence Service to the nation.

The group according to Akpabio beseeched him to throw his hat into the presidential race for the 2023 general election.

2023: Akpabio dismiss talk on presidential bid

Recall that Senator Akpabio earlier in the year dismissed talks over his ambition for the presidency at the 2023 general election.

Akpabio said he is more focused and occupied with getting his portfolio to assist President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state made this known amid rumours that he may be nursing a presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng