Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the ruling APC will still produce Buhari's successor in 2023

The Delta Central senator revealed what he called "small secret" at the inauguration of the APC executives in Delta state

Meanwhile, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) who left the PDP for the APC in 2021 said he would not return to his former party

Asaba, Delta state - Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the Senate, has boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 presidential election.

Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, made this known in Asaba on Wednesday, February 16.

Deputy Senate president Ovie Omo-Agege is confident of the APC's victory in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Ovie Omo-Agege

Legit.ng gathers that Omo-Agege spoke at the swearing in of the new executives of the Delta state chapter of APC, led by Chief Omeni Sobotie.

He said:

“Let me tell you a small secret; APC will produce the President in 2023. There’s nothing anyone can do about it”.

The senator congratulated Sobotie and his executives on their inauguration, urging them to extend a hand of fellowship to all, including those who did not support his emergence.

His words:

“Now that the contest has come and gone, I urge you to rise and take everybody in, by reaching out to them”.

I won't defect back to PDP, says Senator Nwaoboshi

Also speaking at the event, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District, maintained that he would not return to his vomit by going back to the PDP.

Nwaoboshi stated:

“Our goal is to defeat Okowa and whoever he wants to impose as governorship candidate.”

Senator Nwaoboshi on Friday, June 25, 2021, joined the APC from the PDP. His defection was announced by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media.

This was after the Delta North senator met with President Buhari alongside the national caretaker chairman of the APC and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Buhari's government still cleaning up PDP's mess since 2015, Senate president says

In another report, the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, February 13, addressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to borrow money for infrastructural development.

According to Lawan, the current administration is still cleaning up the mess of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 2015.

This assertion was made following criticism by the lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who lampooned the Buhari government, saying its major achievement in the last seven years has been massive corruption in the system.

