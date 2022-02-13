Former Ekiti state governor Segun Oni has said he has not defected to APGA, let alone considering the move to leave the party

Oni said though he has left the PDP, he is yet to move to another party ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state

The former governor said some stakeholders indeed convinced him to join APGA but he declined and gave a key reason for his action

Ekiti state - Former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni, has said he is yet to move to another party though he has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The Nation reported that Oni denied the speculations that he defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) and was also already planning to leave the party again, describing it as absolute falsehood and handiwork of mischief makers.

Legit.ng gathers that Oni made the clarification in a statement released on Sunday, February 13, by the director of media and publicity of Engr Segun Oni Movement, Jackson Adebayo.

Oni explained that though many political parties approached him to fly their ticket in the forthcoming June 18 governorship election, he declined because consultation with the people of Ekiti was yet to be concluded.

The statement partly reads:

“It now became laughable reading on social media that Segun Oni is leaving APGA that he has never joined before; or how can you resign from an association you never belong.

“Although, some stakeholders in Ekiti project did approached to convince Oni on reasons he should agreed to contest on APGA’s platform he declined arguing that the people of Ekiti State would come up with a party they love before the close of the window.

“The people behind such concocted lies and rumours are those who were being taunted by the geometrical growing of Segun Oni popularity and the negative effects it will have on other political party in Ekiti State."

Ekiti 2022: Oni’s defection unsettles PDP as Fayose bids former governor farewell

Meanwhile, a previous report indicates that there was disquiet in the Ekiti state chapter of the following the resignation of Oni from the party.

Oni allegedly rebuffed entreaties by leaders of the party at state and national level as they made last-minute efforts to dissuade the former governor from leaving.

He also snubbed former Governor Ayo Fayose who visited his Ifaki-Ekiti country home after he lost the governorship primary to the former governor's anointed aspirant, Otunba Bisi Kolawole.

