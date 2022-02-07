The exit of former Ekiti state governor, Engr. Segun Oni from the Peoples Democratic Party is causing an uneasy calm in the party

Former governor Ayo Fayose in reaction to Oni's exit wished him well on his next political vocation

Oni withdrew his membership from the opposition party after failing to grab the party's governorship ticket for the June 18 poll

A report by The Nation indicates that there is disquiet in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ekiti chapter following the resignation of former Governor Segun Oni from the party.

Oni rebuffed entreaties by leaders of the party at state and national level as they made last-minute efforts to dissuade the former governor from leaving.

Segun Oni's exit from the PDP is reportedly causing an uneasy calm. Photo credit: H.E, CHIEF. SEGUN ONI

Source: Facebook

He also snubbed former Governor Ayo Fayose who visited his Ifaki-Ekiti country home after he lost the governorship primary to the former governor's anointed aspirant, Otunba Bisi Kolawole.

Sources within Fayose’s camp reportedly said the development has destabilised the party and halted the ongoing mobilisation for its candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Raphael Adeyanju, Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, however, allayed fear of mass defection, saying no true PDP member will follow Oni to his new party because the ex-governor never a full member

According to him, the Ekiti state chapter of the opposition was unmoved by Oni’s defection, insisting his exit was inconsequential and would not affect the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming poll.

Fayose reacts to Oni's defection

The former governor of Ekiti state in a statementsaid he wished Oni doesn’t leave the opposition party.

Fayose in reacting to Oni's exit said he can’t force the former governor not to realise his gubernatorial ambition on other political platform.

While wishinging the ex-governor well on his next political vocation, the PDP chieftain urged party members to remain united and intact.

Ex-Governor Segun Oni dumps PDP, plans to join another party ahead of Ekiti 2022 guber election

Legit.ng previously reported that Oni has withdrawn his membership of the PDP. The director of media and publicity of Segun Oni Movement, Adebayo Jackson, confirmed the development in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Saturday, February 5.

Oni has not indicated the party he would be joining after leaving the PDP but noted speculations are rife that the ex-governor may join All Progressives Grand Alliance(AGPA) to contest the forthcoming governorship poll.

Recall that Oni came second in the just-concluded governorship primaries of the opposition PDP ahead of the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti state.

Source: Legit.ng