A coalition of pro-Atiku Abubakar's groups has denounced involvement in the former vice president's 2023 presidential ambition

The announcement was made by the coalition consisting of four different groups led by eight representatives

According to the coalition, it is time for the whole country to align and allow the south to have the opportunity to produce a president

There was confusion in Abuja on Thursday, February 10, as a coalition of pro-Atiku Abubakar supporters groups turned their backs against the former vice president and 2019 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The coalition in a joint press conference attended by Legit.ng reporter denounced their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

A coalition of Pro-Atiku groups has denounced the ex-vice president's 2023 presidential ambition Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Speaking at the conference, Femi Osabinu, the leader of the coalition said that the coalition has diligently reviewed the contemporary and evolving issues plaguing Nigeria.

The coalition includes Middle Belt Network for Atiku, North 4 North Support Group for Atiku, Turaki Arewa Vanguard for Atiku and the Southwest Development Frontiers all led by Luka Pam, Mohammed Garba, Musa Abdullahi and Femi Osabinu respectively.

Continuing, Osabinu the gathering consists of vibrant and dynamic groups whose strength across boards, religions and ethnicity is a strong establishment at the grassroots level.

He said the coalition is in the position to present an unbiased representation of the pulse and mood of the nation.

Staking all to support power shift to the south

Osabinu said the coalition after a series of reviews is staking its integrity on the demand for power shift to the southern part of Nigeria come 2023.

He said:

"We are not unaware that some northerners are aspiring to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming general elections slated for 2023."

"While these aspirations sit in comfortably with the letter of the 1999 constitution, they negate the spirit of the same constitution which recognizes the principle of federal character in appointments into public office, though it does not expressly bar such persons from aspiring to lead their country."

Osabinu said in the interest of the spirit in which the 1999 constitution (as amended) was framed, taking into full cognizance the foundations upon which this country was built, power needs to shift to the south.

Powershift with a purpose to heal old-wounds

He said such a move is in order to show good faith and help to heal the decades-old wounds of the nation, which are getting more pronounced by the day.

Osabinu said:

"Furthermore we make a clear and undiluted call on former vice president Atiku Abubakar to give second thoughts to his desire to contest for the office of president in the elections again in 2023."

"While Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has served the nation with distinction, as evidenced in the fact that we have been his supporters for years, it is also undeniable that at 77years of age going into this race, it will be a mismatch of national priorities to support his quest, taking into consideration the unique interplay of circumstances currently confronting our country."

"Nigeria needs a young and more energetic unifier, who will be able to handle the rigours of being physically present in crises spots to make the physical and psychological statement of government being in charge and committed to finding lasting solutions to our national challenges."

