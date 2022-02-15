Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state has refused to confirm his interest in the 2023 presidential race

The southwest politician said his focus is on his job amid speculations about his perceived presidential ambition

According to the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he is still praying for his political future

Abuja - Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has reacted to speculations that he may run for the office of the president in 2023.

Fayemi while declining to confirm his alleged presidential ambition during an interview programme on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ said he is currently focused on his job as the governor of his state.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said he is still praying for his political future. He said:

“2023 will deal with itself; it is in the realm of the future and God will decide what He has in stock for every one of us.”

“I am still the Governor of Ekiti State. I am trying to do that job and finish that job well. I am trying to finish the job that I have on the ground. I am an elected governor of Ekiti State.”

2023: Details emerge as Fayemi meets Tinubu days after APC leader declares presidential ambition

Legit.ng previously reported that Fayemi met the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the party's governorship primary in Ekiti and the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fayemi’s visit to Tinubu on Wednesday, January 12, came barely two days after the former governor of Lagos state revealed his intention to contest the presidency in 2023.

The governor has had discussions with Tinubu over the latter’s presidential ambition and the need to ensure that the southwest gets the APC presidential ticket.

Senator 2023? Nigerian governor’s wife speaks on senatorial ambition

Meanwhile, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the governor of Ekiti state has opened up on resurfaced posters of her vying for the Ekiti North Senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times reports that the first lady debunked claims of nursing a senatorial ambition sayong she has never spoken to anyone about running for any position in 2023 on Friday, January 28.

She described the emergence of posters as mischief by those who believed that the senatorial seat is a reward for backing the newly elected APC governorship candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

Source: Legit.ng