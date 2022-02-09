Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state spoke like a prophet during his visit to Kebbi on Tuesday, February 8

Tambuwal predicted that the APC will be hit by a massive wave of defection soon, especially in the northern state

The governor also forecasted that the PDP will floor its opponents in the coming 2023 general elections

Kebbi - A prediction that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will experience massive defections very soon has been given as politicians consider their chances of victory in the 2023 elections.

The forecast was given on Tuesday, February 8, by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto during his visit to Kebbi state for consultations with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in his presidential ambition, The Nation reports.

The Sokoto governor said the APC will lose out in 2023 (Photo: @AWTambuwal)

Source: Twitter

Accompanied by former Sokoto deputy governor, Mukhtar Shagari, and ex-minister of power, Engr Bello Suleiman, Tambuwal claimed that a lot of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and stalwarts will jump ship because, according to him, there is trouble in "the other house."

The Sokoto governor predicted that this gale of defection will happen in the Kebbi chapter of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections which he boasted that the PDP will win, The Guardian added.

More defections coming

He, therefore, appealed to leaders of the PDP in the state to be magnanimous enough to receive the defectors when they eventually come.

His words:

“The PDP in Kebbi state is united. The PDP in Kebbi state is compact and strong. I appeal to you to work together as a family to attract more members from the opposition because there is a lot of trouble in the other house.

“I know they will leave and come here. When they come I implore you to be very magnanimous so that when they come, you should be accommodating and carry everybody along, so that together, God willing, we shall win the elections here In Kebbi State and in Nigeria come 2023."

2023: Kebbi PDP backs Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the Kebbi state chapter of the PDP had endorsed the presidential ambition of Tambuwal.

Tambuwal was in the state on Tuesday, February 8, in continuation of his nationwide 2023 presidential consultation.

He led a powerful delegation including former governor of Sokoto state Attahairu Bafarawa, former deputy governor of Sokoto state, and ex-minister for water resources Muntari Shagari among others to Kebbi where they were received by the entire PDP exco in the state.

Source: Legit.ng