Peace has returned to AMAC APC a few days to the FCT area council elections in the Nigerian capital

Usman Murtala Karshi and Alhassan Gwagwa reconciled after weeks of laying claim to the party's ticket

Party officials say the APC is now united, stronger than ever to win the chairmanship seat the FCT municipal council

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully reconciled and united all its chieftains in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The reconciliation comes days before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 12.

Governor Uzodimma presiding over the reconciliation meeting of the APC chieftains in AMAC. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

Before now, there was confusion in the party in the Nigerian capital as two candidates were claiming the chairmanship ticket of the party in AMAC.

The two candidates, Sulaimon Gwagwa and Muritala Karshi were also campaigning at the different parts of FCT.

Gwagwa won the primary election with 109 votes while Karshi scored 103 votes.

It was gathered that Karshi challenged the matter in court and won. Gwagwa appealed at the Appeal Court, the court ruled in his favour. Karshi, however, approached the Supreme Court and the apex court is yet to rule on the matter.

However, on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website, Karshi’s name was listed as the APC candidate.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who chairs the committee of the APC national campaign council for AMAC council election mediated the reconciliation between the party's aspirants to the office of the chairman of AMAC as well as four councillorship aspirants.

According to the secretary of the campaign council of the APC, the move will strengthen the APC ahead of the election and show that internal democracy is alive in the party.

APC appoints Umahi, Sule, others as campaign council members in FCT

Recall that Nasarawa and Ebonyi state governors, Abdullahi Sule and David Umahi were inaugurated as the co-chairmen of the APC National Campaign Council for FCT recently.

The council was inaugurated by the national chairman of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Buni charged the council to ensure the victory of the party at the forthcoming polls.

FCT elections: Yiaga Africa tasks Abuja residents on voting, electoral participation

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa on Monday, February 7 visited the popular Dutse market in Abuja, reaching out to residents on the importance of civic and electoral participation.

Led by its Executive Director, Samson Itodo, a team from Yiaga Africa visited the nook and crannies of the market, urging buyers and sellers to actively participate in the upcoming FCT area council elections.

Citizens without their Permanent Voters' Cards were also guided on how to collect them in their various areas.

Source: Legit.ng