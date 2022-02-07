A group has declared that an Osinbajo president, entrepreneurs in Nigeria will grow to an astronomical level

The group also expressed confidence that with Osinbajo as president, unemployment rates will drop in Nigeria

The group known as Nigerian Entrepreneurs for Osinbajo, also stated that Osinbajo is the best choice for Nigeria's budding small business owners

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's worrisome 33% unemployment statistics can be most effectively addressed through the rapid expansion of small-scale enterprises and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated a deep understanding of what is required, a group of Nigerian entrepreneurs have declared.

Affirming their resolve to work together under a new banner called Nigerian Entrepreneurs for Osinbajo (NEO), the group emphasized that small-scale industrial activities have been found to be capable of making huge positive impacts on the economy of any developing nation.

Coordinator of NEO, Miss Bima Zainab Muhammad who visited The Progressive Project (TPP) secretariat in Abuja during the weekend affirmed Nigerian entrepreneurs’ confidence in Osinbajo whom she described as a worthy successor who can considerably improve upon the foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also vowed that following a review of economic policies initiated or implemented through the office of the current vice president, concerned members of her group have vowed to fully mobilize Nigeria’s micro, small and medium enterprises behind Osinbajo’s candidature.

She further noted that population explosion spurred by many citizens’ indifference to birth control, inadequately regulated migration, long-standing infrastructural deficit, and an unending supply of largely unskilled labour have worsened the unemployment situation.

Her words:

“The experience of developed economies in relation to the roles played by small-scale industries buttresses the fact that the rapid development of entrepreneurship capacities is of extreme importance for developing countries.

“Entrepreneurship through small scale industries ensure the stimulation of economic growth, employment generation, and empowerment of the disadvantaged segments of the population, which include women and the poor.”

According to Muhammad, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated a keen appreciation of the innovative ingenuity of Nigerian entrepreneurs with great potential in economically viable fields of endeavors cutting across science, technology, academics, business, and entertainment.

She added;

“Under an Osinbajo presidency, we foresee the blooming of small scale industries in agricultural/agro-allied activities involving foodstuffs, restaurants, fast food vending; in the area of information and telecom business that includes manufacturing and repairs of GSM accessories and the printing and setting of recharge cards; in hospitality and tourism business where hotels, accommodation, resorts centers, films, and home video production can employ more; and in oil and gas business where construction and maintenance of pipelines, drilling, refining bye products can give succour to millions.

“Also expected to benefit from a rapid expansion under Osinbajo are areas of environment and waste management business where we have refuse collection/disposal, recycling plant and drainage/sewage construction jobs; financial banking services that include banking, insurance, and stock trading, and; in engineering and fabrication work which have to do with machines and tools fabrications as well as in building and construction where plan and design services and material sourcing can all engage millions of people.”

