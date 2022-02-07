Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Kano emir, has made some key remarks about the challenges facing Nigeria

The former governor of Nigeria's apex bank, CBN, also said he was not interested in succeeding President Buhari in 2023

Sanusi, nevertheless, sent important message to those who are eyeing the presidency in 2023 just as he listed the kind of people Nigeria needs to succeed as a country

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has denied eyeing presidency seat in 2023, saying he’s contented being spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah.

Sanusi said this in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, while reaction to a question at a reception marking the 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, Daily Trust reported.

The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, said he has no interest in contesting for president in 2023. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) noted that he had served in various capacities both in past and present “and I will forever be grateful to Allah.”

The leader of the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria also warned presidential aspirants to be prepared for the onerous task of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria will face deeper challenges - Sanusi

Meanwhile, Sanusi also declared at the gathering that Nigeria “is living on extra time”.

He said the country would face deeper challenges from 2023.

His words:

“To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be President, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015 and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it."

What Nigeria needs to succeed as a nation

Speaking further, Sanusi said Nigeria's success does no lie in more people jumping into politics. He said what the country needs is good politicians, Imams and pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God.

The respected Islamic scholar added that Nigeria needs technocrats who are going to critique their (politicians') policies and traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people.

He concluded:

"Everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

My new book will unsettle politicians in 2022, Sanusi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sanusi announced that he had written a new book which he believed would unsettle many Nigerian politicians ahead of the 2023 general election.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 while speaking at the 14th African International Conference on Islamic Finance which was attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Speaking further, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said his new book has a whole chapter addressing the issues of Islamic financing, its benefits and challenges in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Source: Legit.ng