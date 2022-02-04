The back and forth between the Zamfara House of Assembly and the state's deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu has picked up once again

The lawmakers have begun the process to impeach Aliyu accusing the deputy governor of abuse of office and financial fraud

This is following the submission of the impeachment notice by the deputy Speaker, Musa Bawa, to the leadership of the Assembly

Gusau, Zamfara - A report by Premium Times indicates that members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly has begun fresh moves to impeach Mahdi Aliyu Gusau as the state’s deputy governor.

This was made known on Friday, February 4, when Musa Bawa, the deputy speaker of the House submitted a document requesting the impeachment of the deputy governor at the plenary session in Gusau, the state capital.

Lawmakers in Zamfara state House of Assembly have begun the process to impeach the Deputy Governor of the state. Photo Credit: Mahdi Aliyu

The deputy speaker in his presentation during a brief meeting at the office of the speaker, however, did not mention his reason for the move

Bawa, who is also the chairman, House committee on public account, moved a motion for the consideration of the request.

The speaker, Nasiru Mua’zu Magarya acknowledging receipt of the document said the document will be treated in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

In another report by Channels TV, members of the Assembly accused the deputy governor of breach of the constitution, abuse of office, and financial fraud.

Zamfara state House of Assembly denies impeachment plan against deputy governor

Recall that back in July 2021, the Zamfara House of Assembly denied that it plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

The lawmakers said they only want the deputy governor to appear before the House and answer some questions.

However, the lawmakers accused Gusau of official misconduct and organizing a political rally when the state was mourning the death of fifty-six persons killed by armed bandits in Maradun local government area of the state.

Impeachment saga: Zamfara deputy governor dares lawmakers

In a related development, the deputy governor of Zamfara declared that he would not honour the summon by the state House of Assembly because he has taken the lawmakers to court.

The lawmakers gave Aliyu a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it to defend himself against an allegation of misconduct.

Aliyu was accuseed of a lack of empathy for the people of Zamfara for holding a political rally on July 10, 2021 after killings by bandits in the Maradun LGA area of the state..

