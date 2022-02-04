Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has issued a clarification regarding his visit to the national chairman of APGA, Professor Victor Oye

The APC presidential hopeful said the APGA leader is a family to him, urging Nigerians not to read any political meaning to the visit

Kalu, a serving senator from Abia state, said the clarification became important after seeing some insinuations regarding the visit

FCT, Abuja - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said his visit to the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Victor Oye, had nothing to do with politics.

Kalu who is a serving senator and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 4.

Senator Orji Kalu pays a visit to the national chairman of APGA, Prof Victor Oye. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Abia state said he made the clarification after seeing some insinuations surrounding his visit to the APGA leader.

Kalu said Professor Oye is a family to him and shared some other working relationship with the leader of APGA.

He wrote:

"I have seen some insinuations surrounding my visit to the National Chairman of APGA, Professor Victor Oye.

"For clarification, Victor Oye is a family to me . He worked for Slok Group 28 years ago. When I was Governor, he worked with me throughout the eight years .

"Even the university I built in Igbere is supervised by him. It does not make any meaning to convert a family affair to political affair."

Nigerians react

Vincent Ngozi commented:

"Of course rumour mongers won't stop spreading rumours but the truth is that you are an indefatigable tiger whose spirit is inundated with agility and wisdom. Nigerians would appreciate having you as Buhari's successor. God bless you OUK."

Abraham Chinenye Ezealiegbe said:

"Don't mind wailers Association of Nigeria, they are always complaining and can misquote whatever for their selfish reasons."

Monday James said:

"It will be nice if he can grant you the privilege of running on the platform of his political party as their consensus candidate."

Hebron Nimfas Jime said:

"Sir, you owed nobody any explanation. With or without explanation people must talk."

James Aguocha said:

"Keep the hope alive. Your visit to Mr. Victor Oye is a good one. God will definitely see you through in your pursuit for a united and peaceful Nigeria."

