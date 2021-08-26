FCT, Abuja - Stella Oduah, the lawmaker representing Anambra north senatorial zone at the Senate, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

TVC News reports that Oduah, who was a former minister of aviation announced her defection from the PDP on Thursday, August 26, in the midst of some party leaders.

Legit.ng gathered that the senator's defection is coming ahead of the Anambra state governorship election slated for November 6.

The announcement of her defection was made in the presence of the caretaker national chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, chairman APC Anambra Campaign Council and Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the APC governorship candidate for Anambra election, Andy Uba.

According to the report, a statement by APC director of publicity, Salisu Dambatta, quoted Oduah as saying she defected to co-change the “political narrative” in the Igbo-speaking states.

Dambatta said:

“She said during the occasion that she joined the APC family as part of the process of the changing political narrative in the southeast.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Oduah announced that she moved along with her multitude of supporters who have been jubilating in Anambra state."

The leadership of the APC, led by Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and some governors received the politician in Abuja.

“You will enjoy the privileges enjoyed by all members of the party because you will have a waiver”, Buni, the Governor of Yobe, promised.

Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu hailed her entry into the platform.

The Kebbi Governor added that Oduah is a national figure who has joined “a national movement to deliver a greater Nigeria for the future”.

Hope Uzodimma, Imo Governor and Chairman, Anambra Governorship Campaign Council predicted that APC will win the November election.

The governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and other stalwarts were in attendance.

INEC speaks on alleged disqualification of APC primary in Anambra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dismissed reports claiming the APC governorship primary in Anambra state was disqualified or cancelled.

It was reported that the media aide to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, discredited the reports, adding that the electoral body has not issued any official statement saying that any political party has been disqualified.

Oyekanmi also explained that when INEC officers are deployed to monitor primaries of political parties, they are expected to write a report but such a report is not for public consumption, Daily Nigerian also stated.

Source: Legit.ng