Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) February 26 national convention, the national chairmanship aspiration of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has received a boost.

His aspiration was endorsed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello during a visit from members of the party's National Assembly Niger state caucus led by the Senate deputy chief whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

Musa who is representing Niger East senatorial district (Zone B) is a leading national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling party.

The governor announced his support for the leading candidate when he hosted the state caucus who formally presented the national chairmanship candidate to Bello.

Governor Bello in a statement shared on Facebook by Mary Noel-Berje, his chief press secretary was elated by the show of solidarity among members of the National Assembly towards the actualisation of Musa’s aspiration.

While describing the support of the lawmakers as the right thing to do, the governor stressed the need to reach out to party leaders and members across board especially President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor explained that the lawmaker will require not only the support of the state but all stakeholders.

He said:

"As a chairman, a responsibility bestowed on me by my colleagues, am open to everyone from the North Central.

"I can not be seen as openly disregarding some, but of course your own is your own and pulling this crowd makes a statement."

