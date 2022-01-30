Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has shared his experience conducting the Ekiti PDP guber primary

The governor on return to his state said the exercise was hitch-free and conducted with the highest level of integrity

Governor Emmanuel, however, dismissed some complaints arising from the exercise, saying those grumbling came to make trouble

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has urged contestants in the just concluded gubernatorial primaries of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti to bury the hatchet and work together for the victory of the party in the state.

Governor Emmanuel who was the leader of the 5-man PDP primary election committee in Ekiti state gave the admonition while fielding questions with Government House correspondents at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, upon his return from the assignment.

Governor Emmanuel speaking to journalists on his return from Ekiti state. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

He thanked the national chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP for the opportunity to serve the party, describing it as a privilege he cannot take for granted.

He also expressed satisfaction with the integrity and conduct of the primary election.

The governor who described the exercise as transparent, fair, and credible, called on all participants in the contest to acknowledge the supremacy of the party and pull forces together to grab victory in the consequent general election as one party.

His words:

“I think personally I'm satisfied that the process was credible and I also believe almost 100% of the people that watched it will give us credit that it was a very credible, transparent, free, and fair election.”

He described as false and speculative, insinuations of unfair treatment and disenfranchisement of some aspirants, maintaining that the process was void of malpractices and created no room for expression of ill behaviours that would have given grounds to discredit the exercise.

According to him, such insinuations were indications of pre-perceived defeat, maintaining that the committee had an authentic list from the NWC which was followed religiously.

According to the governor, there was no single person who voted during the exercise that was not accredited, stressing that those who were not accredited were not allowed to vote.

He added:

“I've heard a whole lot; how some aspirants even before the process started, went to the press. ...I think they felt they knew the outcome even before we went into the election.

“Some of them came to make trouble but by the time they saw that there was no room for such trouble, they knew there was no way they could have made it.

“All the aspirants gave us a very excellent mark for all the processes: from accreditation to voting, to sorting, to counting, even to declaration of result. Even after that, we gave them an opportunity to speak of they were satisfied.

“We also had to make sure one of the international TV stations beamed it live so everybody could see the processes.”

