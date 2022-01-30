The PDP faces major opposition within and outside its party as various groups are up in arms against them

The alleged plans by the opposition party to shun power shift in the 2023 presidential contest is already causing outrage

The Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum have all warned the party to stick to southern Nigeria for its presidential ticket

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay newspaper indicates that condemnations have trailed the alleged plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to shun the clamour for power shift from the north to southern Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

While the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has vowed to mobilise against any political party that fields a northerner as its presidential candidate, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated that PDP’s plan to throw the presidential ticket open would lead to the eventual collapse of the opposition party.

On its part, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described PDP’s move as ridiculous.

The spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, had reportedly declared that the party would not stop northern presidential aspirants from contesting, adding that the party would leave the presidential ticket open to all the geopolitical zones.

Reacting to Ologunaba's statement, the president of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said the northern region has no moral right to contest next year’s presidential election after the eight years of President Mohammadu Buhari.

He vowed that the Middle Belt and southern regions would mobilise against any political party that selects a northerner as its presidential candidate.

On its part, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo described PDP’s plan to throw its presidential ticket open as the most unfortunate decision that if not quickly reversed would lead to the eventual collapse of the opposition party.

The spokesman of the organisation, Chief Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia said it was sad that the party had refused to reciprocate the kind gesture of the people of the southeast over the years.

While describing the current agitation for the emergence of the next president from the southeast zone as one based on equity, Ogbonnia said the organisation remained unfazed in its agitation.

Also reacting, the PANDEF described as ridiculous the move by the main opposition party to jettison zoning and throw open the 2023 presidential race to all interested aspirants.

The group also said it would watch and see how far the party can go with the arrangement.

PANDEF’s spokesman, Hon. Ken Robinson said:

“Suffice to say, it’s a ridiculous decision. We have sufficiently made our position known on this matter. We’ll wait to see how it will go.”

Source: Legit.ng