Ahead of 2023, Isaac Ositelu, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Accord Party (AP) has signified interest in contesting for president

The businessman stated that he is prepared to fill the leadership gap bedevilling Nigeria by providing reliable, trusted and tested guidance

Ositelu admonished Nigerians not to lose hope in the transformation of the country, urging them to be actively involved in the decision-making processes

Isaac Ositelu, a Nigerian businessman and professional in the engineering field has declared interest in running for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

Ositelu made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, January 29, The Cable reported.

Isaac Ositelu has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the transformation of the country to a greater nation. Photo credit: @basedontrust

Source: Twitter

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in the 2019 presidential election revealed that he is prepared to fill the leadership gap bedevilling the nation.

In another report by The Eagle, Ositelu went on on to note that he would achieve this by providing reliable, trusted and tested leadership for Nigerians home and abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, if he is elected president the current escalating insecurity and economic downturn will be a thing of the past.

While admonishing Nigerians not to lose hope in the transformation of the nation, Ositelu urged citizens to be active in the decision-making processes.

Speaking further, the business listed sincerity of purpose, fear of God, intelligence, discipline, astute leadership, hard work, dedication and commitment to governance structure as the necessary virtues required to lift Nigeria out of the socio-economic and political mayhem.

2023 presidency: Meet 38-year-old female entrepreneur who wants to replace Buhari

Legit.ng previously reported that Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, a female entrepreneur and youth development advocate has declared interest in running for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

Okunnu-Lamidi announced her interest in replacing President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure in 2023 at a media conference held at Freedom Park in Lagos.

The 38-year-old in a statement shared on her campaign website revealed that her vision is to break the vicious cycle of poverty and social isolation and to restore hope for a better future.

Source: Legit.ng