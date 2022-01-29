Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has been backed by Chief Edwin Clark for the 2023 presidency

The Elder statesman declared support for the former Kwara state governor if there is no consensus on a southern candidate

Clark who cited the qualities of the past president of the 8th Assembly, described Saraki as presidential material

Abuja - Chief Edwin Clark, has declared full support for the presidential ambition of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The Punch reports that the Ijaw national leader offered to back Saraki if the southern region fails to produce a consensus candidate.

Edwin Clark says if the southern fail to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition. Photo credit: @bukola.saraki

Source: Facebook

Clark made the disclosure when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its National Chairman, Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy visit.

The elder statesman who described Saraki as “the best for Nigeria” emphasised the need to present a candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria, Vanguard added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, the former Kwara state governot possessed all the qualities, citing the sterling performance of Saraki in the 8th Senate..

2023: Atiku's ambition threatened as Saraki finally joins presidential race

Legit.ng previously reported that former president of the Senate indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidency.

His declaration is coming after former National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, Senate Chip Whip Orji Kalu and former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha declared a similar interest.

The former Kwara governor said he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

APC faces serious defection as Yari, Marafa meet Atiku, Saraki amid rumours

Meanwhile, a major defection may soon hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara if urgent an action is not taken by the leadership of the party.

Former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday, January 27, had a meeting with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Saraki.

Senator Kabiru Marafa who represented Zamfara Central in the eighth Senate was at the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng