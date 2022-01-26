A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki has made his intention public to run in forthcoming general elections

This move by the former governor of Kwara state, Saraki was announced earlier on Tuesday, during his visit to the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom disclosed that Saraki was the first from the North Central zone to declare his interest in running for president

A former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidency.

His declaration is coming after former National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, Senate Chip Whip Orji Kalu and former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha declared a similar interest, The Nation reports.

The former Kwara governor said he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

Bukola Saraki insists the PDP is ready to rescue Nigeria ahead of the forthcoming general elections. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Saraki, born on December 19th, 1962, is the son of Second Republic Senator, late Olusola Saraki.

His visit to Makurdi

Earlier, the Nigerian politician visited the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, whom he called a good party man under the PDP, The Punch reports.

He stated:

“A political party that cannot organize its affairs has no business leading this country. A party that has organized its affairs is ready to lead the country and that is the PDP."

Source: Legit.ng