A delegation from Ogun was in Abuja on Friday to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the latter’s recent visit to the state.

Buhari had visited the state on January 13 for the inauguration of some projects executed by Dapo Abiodun, the governor.

In a statement on Friday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said during the ‘thank you’ visit, the president described the landmark projects like roads and housing estates, as “projects of outstanding quality”.

A delegation from Ogun was in Abuja to thank Buhari for the latter’s recent visit to the state. Photo: @ayemojubar

Source: Twitter

He said the new roads would cut travel time considerably, and praised Abiodun for also working hard on security and other projects that touch the lives of the people.

Buhari also spoke on beginning his military career in Abeokuta as a second lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, adding that “I will always see Ogun as home”.

The president appreciated Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the state, who was part of the delegation, saying “we have known each other for a very long time”.

According to the statement, Abiodun said the visit was to “express appreciation for the love” the president has shown to the state.

“Your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support,” the Ogun governor was quoted as saying.

On his part, Babatunde Ajayi, chairman of the council of Obas, was quoted as saying: “Your visit was monumental. We are glad that you are part of the history of our State. I bring you the greetings and appreciation of the more than 300 Obas in Ogun.”

Other members of the delegation included Salimot Badru, a former deputy governor, and Sulaiman Adegunwa, a foremost industrialist.

Speaking during his visit to Ogun state, where he addressed residents of the state after inaugurating some projects, the president said commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for delivering trail-blazing construction works.

Describing the Ogun state governor as a performing governor of Nigeria’s gateway state, President Buhari said Abiodun has delivered commendable works despite the prevailing and challenging circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

