President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ogun to commission some projects initiated by the state government

As a result of this the Lagos state government has diverted traffic from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange

According to the state government, alternative roads have been provided for travelers and commuters

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 13, arrived at Ogun state to inaugurate some projects by the state government.

As a result of this, the Lagos state government has diverted traffic from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange from 7:00am till 4:00pm, Daily Trust reports.

Buhari has arrived Ogun to commission some projects initiated by the state government. Photo: Femi Adesina

This will be the first time that President Buhari had visited Ogun State in nearly three years, Sahara Reporters reports.

According to Lagos state's commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, alternative routes have been mapped out.

He said the Federal Road Safety Corps has also been deployed in collaboration with the Ogun state Traffic Management Authority, (TRACE) to manage traffic flow.

He disclosed that motorists from Lagos inbound Abeokuta are expected to use the Lagos-Sango/Abeokuta road and the Mowe-Ofada-Papalanto-Abeokuta or alternately utilize the Ijebu-Ode, Omu –Ketu, Epe road to access their destinations.

They shot him in the leg: Church member narrates how 38-year-old Ogun Catholic Priest was killed on Christmas Eve

Meanwhile, in what could be described as a sad ordeal and described as a painful loss, the death of a 38-year-old Reverend Father, Luke Adeleke, remains a pain in the heart of many.

Recently, a member of Catholic Church has narrated how the respected priest was murdered by gunmen at Ogunmakin in Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The hoodlums had waylaid the clergyman at Ogunmakin and shot him dead. The murdered Reverend Father was in charge of the Catholic Church at Ijemo-Fadipe in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travelers by suspected bandits.

