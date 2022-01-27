No fewer than six aspirants vying for the ticket of the PDP for the Osun state governorship election have been cleared

The opposition also announced March 7 to conduct of its primary election to pick its flagbearer for the July 16 poll

The development was announced in a statement issued by Umar Bature, the PDP national organising secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its primary election in Osun state for March 7, 2022, ahead of the governorship poll slated for July 16.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known by Umar Bature, the party’s national organising secretary on Wednesday, January 26, after at its 544th meeting.

In a statement shared on its Twitter page, Bature said PDP's National Working Committee approved both the screening committee and appeal panel reports which cleared all the six governorship aspirants.

The statement also outlined activities ahead of the primary which includes the Osun state stakeholders’ meeting, ward congresses to elect 3-man ad-hoc and local government congresses to elect one national delegate per local government and person living with disability, holding on February 26, 2022.

Osun 2022: PDP postpones screening of governorship aspirants

Recall the opposition postponed the screening of governorship primary aspirants in Osun state.

The party had on Saturday, January 7, announced that the exercise initially scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, was moved to Wednesday, January 12.

Hon. Umar M. Bature, the party’s national organizing secretary made the announcement in a statement shared on Facebook.

Bature also revealed that the venue for the screening exercise remains PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10:00 am prompt.

Osun 2022: PDP list names of cleared aspirants contesting for party's ticket

In a related development, PDP screened at least 6 aspirants for the party's ticket. The chairman of the party’s screening committee, Muhammed Adoke, said all governorship aspirants for the July 16 governorship election were cleared.

Adoke disclosed this while submitting the committee’s report to Umaru Bature, the PDP national organising secretary, on Thursday, January 13, in Abuja.

While noting that none of the aspirants were disqualified, the chairman of the PDP’s screening committee, said the exercise was thoroughly conducted in line with party’s guidelines and constitution.

