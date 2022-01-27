Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Ekiti APC's governorship primary. There had been fears that the primary might not hold as seven out of the eight aspirants were calling for postponement after alleging that the process has been rigged.

However, TheCable reported that the Ekiti APC has insisted that the governorship primary will hold as scheduled in all the 177 wards of the state.

Contrary to the allegations of the seven aspirants, the party maintained that a level playing field that will guarantee fairness, openness and transparency has been adopted by the election committee.