The All Progressives Congress (APC) will conduct its primary for the Ekiti state governorship election today, Thursday, January 27.

So far, eight aspirants have obtained the ruling party's nomination forms and will fight for the gubernatorial ticket in the next few hours.

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Tinubu's anointed aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji, Governor Fayemi's choice, and six others are jostling for the Ekiti APC governorship ticket. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

Below are the contending aspirants:

Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele Hon. Biodun Oyebanji Sen. Dayo Adeyeye Hon. Femi Bamisile Hon. Bamidele Faparusi Engr. Kayode Ojo Chief Sola Afolabi Demola Popoola

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The two anointed aspirants

While there are eight aspirants fighting for the ticket, only two have the backing of strong party stakeholders.

According to Daily Trust, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele is the anointed aspirant of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, the outgoing governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, is allegedly backing Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, ex-Ekiti SSG, to succeed him.

Election will be free and fair - Governor Badaru

Meanwhile, the governor of Jigawa state and chairman of the Ekiti state governorship primary, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, has promised that the election will be free, fair and credible.

He called on the supporters of all the aspirants to be law abiding and follow the tenets of democracy.

He described APC as one family, calling for the support of the party members to succeed as a team.

The governor also announced that an option A4 direct primary will be adopted.

Fayose’s anointed aspirant Bisi Kolawole wins Ekiti PDP governorship primary

Meanwhile, Bisi Kolawole has been elected as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The primary election took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, January 26.

Legit.ng gathers that Kolawole edged out Segun Oni, an ex-governor, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state to emerge the PDP's flagbearer. Kolawole had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election.

Abiodun Olujimi pulls out of Ekiti state PDP primary election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abiodun Olujimi withdrew from the PDP primary election, claiming that that she had been disenfranchised in the just concluded exercise in Ekiti state.

Olujimi who is the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, said she is disappointed with the process.

She said:

"I feel disenfranchised, I feel like the party does not believe in my presence there. I believe the party does not believe in whatever I have done, so I have pulled out."

Source: Legit.ng