There is pandemonium in Ekiti over the controversies surrounding the APC's governorship primary scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 27

Few hours to the exercise, seven of the eight aspirants jointly called for postponement, alleging that the process has been rigged in favour of Governor Fayemi's anointed aspirant

Supporters of the seven aspirants are reportedly being attacked as they stage protest against the primary at the party's state secretariat

Ekiti state - Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti are protesting against the process of the governorship primary election.

The election is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 27.

The members who gathered at the party secretariat are accusing the APC-led state government of not being fair with the process, adding that they will not be part of the election.

TheCable, however, reported that accreditation has started across a few wards in the state.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, one of the aspirants, said he and six of his colleagues have demanded the postponement of primary election.

Why we are calling for postponement - Bamidele

Bamidele said they are calling for the postponement over an alleged parade of Governor Kayode Fayemi's appointees, aides and state Assembly members as electoral umpires to pave way for his anointed aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji.

The senator alleged that some aides, members of state assembly and local government chairmen were given result sheets ahead of the election.

Legit.ng gathers that the seven aspirants are asking the electoral panel from the party's national headquarter to postpone the election and reconstitute members of the committee to oversee it.

The said this move would avert legal tussle that may arise from charade governorship primary election in Ekiti state.

Protesters under attack

Meanwhile, AIT is reporting that the protesters demanding the postponement of the primary are being attacked by suspected hoodlums at the party's secretariat in Ekiti.

The news media shared footage on Twitter showing people scampering for safety as gunshots rent the air.

Election will be free and fair - Governor Badaru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Jigawa state and chairman of the Ekiti state APC governorship primary, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, promised that the election will be free, fair and credible.

He called on the supporters of all the aspirants to be law-abiding and follow the tenets of democracy.

Badaru described APC as one family, calling for the support of the party members to succeed as a team. The governor also announced that an option A4 direct primary will be adopted.

