Ohanaeze Ndigbo has rejected former vice president, Atiku Abubakar's proposal if elected as president come 2023

The group is of the view that such a proposal would not work for the good of the South-East region regarding its presidency agenda

Ohaneze stated that the region should be allowed to produce the nation's next president while noting that Atiku's offer is disrespectful

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has rejected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s proposed single four years tenure if elected as president in 2023.

According to Sahara Reporters, the group maintained that the proposal is a trick to derail the South-East from its primary political goal of clinching the presidency.

Reacting, Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the remark was a collective disrespect to people of the southeast.

Isiguzoro also declared that Igbos would reject the vice-presidential slot, stressing that the region should be allowed to produce a president in 2023.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro recounted how Atiku rejected a single term offer from Igbo elders in 2019.

Recall that Raymond Dokpesi, an ally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, had said the former Vice President would govern Nigeria for a single term, if elected as president, The Punch reported.

Dokpesi had vowed to go naked if Atiku failed to hand over to the Igbos after his tenure.

