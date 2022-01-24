A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, said he has nothing to do with a medical post

A post had gone viral earlier on social media linking Saraki's good health to him cleaning blood vessels

Speaking on the report, the former Senate president urged Nigerians to disregard pages or posts that use his photos, videos, to market their products

Nigeria's former Senate President Bukola Saraki has distanced himself from a viral post where his picture was used to advertise a medical product on social media.

Saraki in a Twitter post on Monday, January 24, described the report that he never gets sick because he cleans blood vessels as fake news.

Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to disregard and report any fake social media brands using his photos, videos, or name to market their products. Photo credit: Bukola Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain went on to note that the social media pages using his photos, videos to market their products have been reported.

The former Kwara state governor on his Twitter handle shared:

“Please disregard and report any fake social media brands, pages or posts that use photos, videos, or my name to market their products. The pages have been reported. Thank you!"

