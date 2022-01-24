Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that Alao Akala was one of the few people he consulted after he was nominated as VP

The vice president disclosed this speaking at the Ogbomoso family home of the deceased former governor

Also, Osinbajo also visited the family house of Soun of Ogbomoso where he praised the late monarch

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday paid condolence visits to the families of late former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala; late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi and late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, where he recalled his various forms of a personal relationship with the three personalities while they were alive.

Speaking at the Ogbomoso family home of Alao-Akala, Osinbajo recalled that the late former governor was one of the first few people he consulted when he was nominated as vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Upon being told of the APC nomination, the Vice President said Alao-Akala’s remark was, “Professor politics is not child’s play. Osinbajo referred to AlaoAkala as his go-to person for advice; one who was kindhearted, decent, and generous with his time, advice and resources.

Osinbajo said of Alao-Akala: “When in 2015 I was nominated as vice presidential candidate of the APC, one of the very first people that I consulted with was Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

“In fact, my dear brother and friend, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, was the one with whom I arranged to meet him in Ikoyi and we met several times thereafter and he gave me advice as you would have imagined how a politician of note would.

“He said, ‘Professor, this politics is not child’s play’. He was so kind and generous with his time and gave me so much advice and so much support. I cannot forget how extremely generous he was with his time, advice, resources and everything.”

At the family house of the late Soun, Osinbajo said Oba Oyewumi was true to his name, ‘Ajagungbade’ as he conquered for his people, conquered illiteracy and underdevelopment, loved and served his community.

For his four-decade reign, he noted that the late Soun was passionate about Ogbomoso’s development with a record of attracting at least 150 secondary schools, attracting a National Electricity Power Power Authority (NEPA) station to boost electricity supply, ensuring establishment of law courts and an Area Police Command in Ogbomoso.

Source: Legit.ng