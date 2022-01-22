Ahead of 2023, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its national chairman, Olu Ogunloye, and the secretary, Shehu Gabam

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended the party’s national chairman, Olu Ogunloye, and the secretary, Shehu Gabam, for alleged misconduct.

The NEC also unanimously appointed the party’s deputy chairman, Abdul Isaq, as interim party leader and Simon Adesina as the national secretary, pending the outcome of its convention slated for April 27-29, 2022, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Ogunloye and Gabam were accused of disregarding the provisions of the SDP constitution.

Appointment of NWC members annulled

Meanwhile, the SPC's NEC also annulled the appointment of National Working Committee members namely the National Youth Leader, Okechukwu Ogbonna and National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyegba.

It, therefore, mandated the National Working Committee to nominate more members.

The NEC also directed that all state chairmen, officers in any organ of the party purportedly suspended is not acceptable and any notice or communication in that regard is null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

SDP moves to reposition party ahead of 2023

Explaining the NEC’s decision, Isaq promised to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“This is the second most powerful organ of the party and they have taken their decision. It is going to be a team effort. So, the credit will go to everybody.

“The line of football that we play is not the one that one you do not see who is coach, it is a teamwork.

“We have quite some resourceful people in this party and you are going to see what is going to happen in Nigeria. And I want to promise you that this party is the next for this country."

SDP suspends chairman, secretary in Anambra

In a related development, the national leadership of the SDP in October 2021 approved the suspension of Wester Okonkwo and Kay Anyachor, the chairman and secretary of the Anambra state chapter of the party respectively.

The duo were suspended over allegations “anti-party activities” 13 days before the Anambra state governorship election.

Shehu Musa Gabam, SDP national secretary in a letter explained that both Okonkwo and Anyachor showed gross insubordination and lack of capacity to unite the party.

