Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has ruled out the possibility of him returning to partisan politics and returning to PDP

Obasanjo made this known when he hosted PDP's national chairman Iyorchia Ayu and other party chieftains in Abeokuta

Reacting to Obasanjo's statement, Ayu said the blood of the PDP will never leave the former president even if he decides not to return to the party

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said there is no going back on his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and partisan politics.

Daily Trust reported that the former president said this while addressing the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and other stakeholders who visited him in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Saturday, January 22.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that there is no going back on his decision to leave the PDP and partisan politics. Photo credit: @social_pdp

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Obasanjo said he had no intention to return the partisan politics or the PDP.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.

“Whatever I do in my own life…because I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life. Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party.

“I will continue to be a statesman.”

PDP's, Nigeria's problems on my shoulders - Obasanjo

Meanwhile, Obasanjo also told Ayu that he has the problems of PDP and Nigeria on his shoulders, and prayed God give him the wisdom to carry it.

In his remarks, Ayu told Obasanjo that “if you leave PDP, the blood of PDP will never leave you.”

He said the party would always require his fatherly advice towards governance in Nigeria.

Ayu while applauding Obasanjo for being passionate about the progress, unity and development of the country, noted that “what we have now falls short of the leadership Nigeria deserves.”

Recall that Obasanjo was twice elected president on PDP platform. He, however, renounced his membership of the opposition party when he fell out with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in the buildup to the 2015 election.

He later announced that he had quit partisan politics after asking the chairman of his ward to shred his PDP's membership card to pieces in public.

Ayu leads PDP stakeholders to Obasanjo's residence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayu led four former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting at Obasanjo's Pent House residence of the former president.

In the team were the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former Governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

Obasanjo and the PDP leaders went into a closed door meeting.

Source: Legit.ng