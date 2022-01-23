A foundation member of the APC, Osita Okechukwu has shared his thoughts on former President Olusegun Obasanjo's decision not to re-join the PDP

The Voice of Nigeria director-general decribed the rejection by the former Nigerian leader as a signal of failure ahead of the 2023 election

PDP bigwigs led by its national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, had visited Obasanjo in his Abeokuta residence in Ogun state

Abuja - Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) has reacted to the recent rejection of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) overtures by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Nation reports that the VON boss on Sunday, January 23, claims that the Obasanjo's rebuff portends another defeat in 2023 general elections for the opposition party.

Osita Okechukwu maintains that Obasanjo's rejection of PDP’s request to re-join the party comes as a failure signal. Photo credit: @social_pdp

Source: Twitter

Recall that Nigeria's former president , on Saturday, January 22, said there is no going back on his decision to leave the PDP and partisan politics.

Okechukwu, a foundation member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), wondered whether PDP leaders have refused to understand that Nigerians are suspicious, Vanguard added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the APC chieftain maintained the rejection of PDP’s request to rejoin the party by Obasanjo comes as a failure signal on the eve of the 2023 presidential election.

He noted that PDP action smacked of a politically incorrect move for a party, whose membership card was publicly shredded to go back asking for the support of the same statesman that rejected its association.

PDP national chairman, Peter Obi, other former governors storm Obasanjo’s residence ahead of 2023

Legit.ng previously reported that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, four former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) arrived at Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The team arrived the Pent House residence of the former president located within his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, at about 12.25pm.

The PDP vice presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River) are among those in the visiting team.

PDP: Ayu, Saraki, Wike, Makinde, Obi, Mimiko, others storm Lagos, receive defected Adediran-led APC group

In a related development, the national chairman of the PDP, Ayu, governors elected on the platform of the party and other leaders, on Friday, January 21, welcomed the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Alhaji Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, to the party.

Following the Adediran's defection, Ayu declared that in 2023 there would be no more slavery in Lagos.

Also known as Jandor, Alhaji Adediran recently left the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), for the PDP but the formal declaration had been postponed many times to enable the PDP governors to attend.

Source: Legit.ng