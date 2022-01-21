Some prominent APC leaders have endorsed Senator George Akume as the party's next national chairman

The supporters of Akume say he will bring his experience to bear in the position as a former governor and former senator

They also assured that Senator Akume will tackle the various challenges the APC is currently battling with at the moment

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some leaders of the ruling party have endorsed the aspiration of the former governor of Benue state and the current minister of intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume

The leaders also gave assurances that Akume will uphold the APC constitution, respect the party's organs, among others.

Senator Akume has been endorsed as the next APC national chairman by some of the party's leaders. Photo credit: @SenatorAkume

Source: Twitter

The APC leaders declared that Senator Akume currently stands tall among all other aspirants in the race based on his experience, capability, integrity, and support among all interests in the party.

Speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on Friday, January 21 in Abuja, the party leaders said if elected, Akume will work towards ensuring that APC becomes a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.

The party leaders were led by Chief Simone Shango, former national publicity secretary of the National Party of Nigeria, Barr. Sam Ode, former minister of state, Niger Delta affairs, and a former governor of Edo state, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, among others.

Chief Shango said:

“If elected APC National Chairman, Senator George Akume will be committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Constitution of our great Party the All Progressives Congress.

“To this end, he will respect the powers and responsibilities of all organs and officers of the Party, which is necessary to entrench internal democracy and party discipline.

“All the party organs, officers, and stakeholders need to work in harmony to consolidate our position as the dominant and ruling party in Nigeria. Senator George Akume's vision is an APC which will be a model in political party administration in Nigeria and beyond.”

The media team of the minister also assured party members that Akume will encourage women, in general, to strive to occupy significant portions of the political and governance spaces.

The team added:

“Senator George Akume will hold periodic town hall interactive sessions around the country and convey feedback to the APC governments at all levels.

“Also, he will promote and participate in a robust social media communication scheme to feel the pulse of Nigerians, especially the youths and encourage the respective APC governments to appropriately act on key issues raised.

“Senator George Akume will passionately see to the faithful implementation of APC's manifesto.

“Akume will bring his extensive experience and competencies to bear on the job, by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing the tackling and solving of APC's myriad problems.

“Senator Akume will deploy his PR skills to effectively engage and collaborate with all shades of stakeholders to achieve sustainable reconciliation and peace by being firm but fair to all.

“Senator Akume will devise credible ways and means to create space for youths and encourage them to participate meaningfully in the political arena both in terms of elective and appointive offices at the federal, state, and local government levels.”

