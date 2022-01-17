Senator Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip has cleared the air regarding his position on Tinubu's presidential ambition

Reports making rounds indicate Kalu attacked the APC national leader verbally, but in his reaction, he stated Tinubu is his close ally and his statement was misunderstood

Kalu, a chieftain of the ruling party, stated further that he is very much interested in the 2023 presidential race

The former governor of Abia state and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has distanced himself from media reports that he attacked the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kalu, had earlier stated in an interview that he was ready to match Tinubu grit for the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

Reacting to reports that he verbally attacked the former Lagos state governor, Kalu, through his media office, said he can never attack Tinubu and that earlier his statement was misunderstood by a few individuals, according to The New Telegraph.

Senator Orji Kalu says he is not against Tinubu's decision to run for president in 2023. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

He said:

"We can never attack Tinubu, noting that his statement was intentionally misunderstood by few individuals who wanted to be in the news by spewing irrelevant words.

“It is sad that few elements are trying to twist my statement to score a cheap political goal. I am not distracted. My friendship with Tinubu is deep-rooted and I am not quarrelling with him. I am not against his ambition of becoming the president. It is the choice of the party to determine who her presidential candidate becomes."

Nigerians react

Ghado Stephen wrote:

"Tinubu was building bridges to succeed Buhari oders wia doing dorime. Tinubu our president."

Sly Abu Silva said:

"Most of the people insulting Tinubu on social media don't even know that Tinubu is the leader of their leaders, after insulting him your political leaders will go and bow down for him."

Sunday Benedict said:

"Because of campaign you are visiting all states.

"Can't u see that u are old and need some rest from national affairs.

"Great Grandpa, it's time you retire and rest."

Moses Obinna wrote:

"Nigeria politicians are same."

Ani King said:

"All these old men now want to usé aso rock as their retirement base..."

Ayo Faturoti wrote:

"Why Tinubu gives headache to some people, president Tinubu 2023 by God grace."

2023: Northern group urges Orji Uzor Kalu to run for president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) had urged Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu had wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

He said UKSUG believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Field northern candidates in 2023 elections and lose, Buhari's minister tells parties

In other news, Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, had lent his support for the presidency to be zone to the south.

Ngige, in an interview, stated that although most political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not have the principle of rotation in their rules, it is an unwritten agreement enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

The minister said this ideology runs through all the arms and levels of government in Nigeria to reflect the federal character.

